BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top IT security official faces a grilling Monday over his agency’s handling of an alleged hacking case that saw hundreds of politicians’ and celebrities’ private information posted online .
Daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Sunday quoted Germany’s interior minister saying he’s summoned Arne Schoenbohm, head of the Federal Office for Information Security, for talks in Berlin.
Horst Seehofer told the newspaper that he plans to meet with Schoenbohm and the head of the Federal Criminal Police Office, Holger Muench, and will inform the public during the course of the week.
Several lawmakers criticized Schoenbohm’s agency for failing to inform Parliament after it first learned of possible security breaches in early December.
The far-right Alternative for Germany party, whose lawmakers were the only ones not affected, condemned the apparent hacking.