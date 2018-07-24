BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says European countries won’t cave in to U.S. threats in the escalating trans-Atlantic dispute over tariffs, but he hopes for a solution.
The Trump administration has already imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the 28-nation European Union and is threatening tariffs on cars, trucks and auto parts — a key industry for Germany. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker visits Washington on Wednesday.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told ARD television on Tuesday that he hopes it will be possible to find a consensus solution.
But he added: “We won’t let ourselves be threatened and just cave in because, if we do that once, I fear that we will have to deal with such behavior very often in the future, and we won’t accept that.”
