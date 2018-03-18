BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s economy minister is heading to Washington with the message that American tariffs on European steel and aluminum could prompt a trade war, which would be in nobody’s interest.
Before leaving Sunday, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told ARD television he wanted to prevent a “spiral” of measures and countermeasures.
He says “I don’t want a trade war to develop between Europe and the USA.”
The European Union has already published a list of American products it plans to tax if it is not exempted from the tariffs announced by President Donald Trump.
Most Read Business Stories
- Big Tech needs to face a Theodore Roosevelt-style trust busting | Jon Talton
- Retail turmoil triggers new visions for shopping malls like Northgate in Seattle
- Fight rages on over Kemper’s private helicopter landing spot in downtown Bellevue
- Interest on home equity loans is still deductible, but with a big caveat
- Amid bidding war for Amazon HQ2, Pittsburgh debates trade-offs
The EU says it follows fair trade practices and the problem is with China’s overproduction.
Altmaier said Germany and the U.S. should both be able to produce steel competitively without others selling it at “dumping prices.”