BERLIN (AP) — The heads of two influential German business lobby group say the country needs a new government soon in order to tackle important issues facing the economy.
Talks on forming a four-party coalition collapsed late Sunday; Chancellor Angela Merkel has signaled she’s willing to keep negotiating with other parties or lead hers into new elections.
Eric Schweitzer, president of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, says businesses expect uncertainty to last into the next year.
Business daily Handelsblatt quoted Schweitzer on Wednesday saying that “in view of the rapid economic developments around the world it’s important … we don’t remain without a government for long.”
Most Read Stories
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Expect record-high temps, 'copious rain' in Seattle area as we head toward Thanksgiving VIEW
- Fake field goal? An errant challenge? Blame Pete Carroll for Seahawks' loss to Atlanta
- Retired Alabama cop on Roy Moore: ‘We were also told to ... make sure that he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders’
- Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Sodo, police say
Dieter Kempf of industry lobby group BDI warned that if Germany’s parties fail to take responsibility for government, then others might seek to fill the political vacuum.