WOODSTOCK, Ala. (AP) — MöllerTech, a German auto supplier, has opened a $46.3 million plant in central Alabama.

Company officials say 222 employees will be hired at the new supply plant by the end of 2019. Al.com reported the ribbon-cutting ceremony was held recently, just 16 months after the company announced it would build the plant in Bibb County.

Steve Jordan, President of MöllerTech’s North American division, says the supply plant currently has 50 employees.

It will be next door to Mercedes-Benz’s new Global Logistics Center in an industrial park.

Mercedes-Benz U.S. International CEO Jason Hoff attended the ribbon cutting to welcome MöllerTech.

MöllerTech’s parent company, MöllerGroup, has had a business relationship with Mercedes since the 1950s.

The German company also develops interior parts for Audi, BMW, Daimler, GM, Honda, Porche, Rolls-Royce and Toyota.