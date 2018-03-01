ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are expected to vote on a sweeping tax bill that no longer includes a proposed jet fuel tax break which had been in Republicans’ crosshairs ever since Delta Air Lines severed ties with the National Rifle Association.

The Georgia Senate is scheduled to vote on the newly amended measure Thursday.

The legislature has garnered national attention ever since Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle tweeted Monday that we would kill the proposed tax break on jet fuel as retribution for Atlanta-based Delta’s decision to stop offering NRA members discounted fares.

Republican Gov. Nathan Deal said Wednesday that he plans to sign the broader tax bill, even if it’s without the airline tax break he had pushed for. Deal says he’s pursuing the jet fuel tax exemption separately.