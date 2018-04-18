CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A Georgia publisher has been named the new publisher for The Charlotte Observer.

The North Carolina newspaper announced Wednesday that Rodney Mahone will leave his job as regional president and publisher for the McClatchy-owned Columbus Ledger-Enquirer and The (Macon) Telegraph in Georgia.

Mahone will replace Ann Caulkins, who is stepping down from The Charlotte Observer after 12 years.

Mahone will also serve as publisher for four other McClatchy newspapers in South Carolina: The (Rock Hill) Herald, The Beaufort Gazette, The (Hilton Head) Island Packet and The State in Columbia.

Mahone rose to his current job through The Columbus, Georgia, newspaper’s advertising division. He will be The Charlotte Observer’s first African-American publisher.