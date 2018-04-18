CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A Georgia publisher has been named the new publisher for The Charlotte Observer.
The North Carolina newspaper announced Wednesday that Rodney Mahone will leave his job as regional president and publisher for the McClatchy-owned Columbus Ledger-Enquirer and The (Macon) Telegraph in Georgia.
Mahone will replace Ann Caulkins, who is stepping down from The Charlotte Observer after 12 years.
Mahone will also serve as publisher for four other McClatchy newspapers in South Carolina: The (Rock Hill) Herald, The Beaufort Gazette, The (Hilton Head) Island Packet and The State in Columbia.
Most Read Business Stories
- Why are Seattle-area home prices so high? | Mike Rosenberg
- Southwest 737 accident kills passenger, raises engine concerns
- From crack cocaine to Mar-a-Lago: The unusual journey of the MyPillow man
- 'Nerves of steel': She calmly landed the Southwest flight and broke barriers as a fighter pilot
- ‘I felt so alone’: What women at Microsoft face, and why many leave
Mahone rose to his current job through The Columbus, Georgia, newspaper’s advertising division. He will be The Charlotte Observer’s first African-American publisher.