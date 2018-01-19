ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power has been ordered to refund more than $43 million to its customers.

The commission says the refunds are the result of the company earning above its commission-approved return on equity for the calendar year 2016 under terms of the commission’s order in a 2013 power rate case.

The exact amount per customer and the date of the refunds will be determined in a later filing.