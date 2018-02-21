WARRENTON, Ga. (AP) — An Atlanta-based firm is announcing plans for a new softwood lumber production facility in east Georgia.

Georgia-Pacific on Tuesday said that construction of a $135 million, 340,000-square-foot plant is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2018 in Warren County.

Company officials say the anticipated startup of the new facility is spring 2019.

Georgia-Pacific says the site is adjacent to its existing lumber mill. Plans call for the existing plant to continue full operations until the new facility is completed.

After the new plant starts up, Georgia-Pacific estimates hiring an additional 30 to 40 employees. That would bring its workforce in Warren County to about 150 people.