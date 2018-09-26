ATLANTA (AP) — The owners of the last nuclear power plant still under construction in the U.S. say the project will continue after a disagreement about budget overages was resolved.
The utilities said in a joint statement late Wednesday that they had reached an agreement that mitigates financial exposure in the construction of two new reactors at Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro, Georgia.
One part-owner, Oglethorpe Power, earlier said it was only willing to move forward if it received concessions such as a cost cap.
The plant is years behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget.
The owners learned last month costs would go up by another $2.3 billion. A clause in their contract requires that in such a case 90 percent of the owners must agree to move forward.