ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s largest health insurer and one of its largest hospital groups have signed a peace treaty.

Piedmont Healthcare said Monday that it on Friday completed an agreement with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia.

The agreement means people insured by Anthem Blue Cross can see Piedmont physicians and use services at Piedmont hospitals without paying extra out-of-network charges.

Top managers from both sides met with Gov. Nathan Deal last week and announced a handshake agreement.

The existing contract expired on March 31, but now has been extended until the end of May when the new deal will begin. It runs into 2021.

Indiana-based Anthem had dropped in-network coverage April 1. But the deal is retroactive, meaning Piedmont visits and services since then will be covered at in-network rates.