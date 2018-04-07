ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Nathan Deal has asked a Georgia hospital and popular insurance company to resume contract negotiations after both failed to reach a deal.

WABE-TV reports Deal is stepping into an ended contract dispute that has left nearly 600,000 residents covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia out of network and Piedmont doctors and hospitals without coverage. The governor said this week the state will absorb those claims for up to 30 days to financially help impacted state employees.

Piedmont and Blue Cross had been negotiating new terms, but failed to reach a contract agreement by the April 1 deadline. Those affected are current state employees, retirees and their families who are eligible to use Blue Cross at a Piedmont provider.

Deal is urging both companies to continue their negotiations.