HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A Georgia company has moved its production of frozen beef patties to south-central Nebraska.

The Hastings Tribune reports that Flanders Provision Co. began operating Monday in the plant that’s been idle since Bubba Burger stopped operating there in 2013.

The City Council will be voting on Flanders’ request for $125,000 from Hastings Utilities’ economic development funds. Maggie Vaughan is interim director of the Hastings Economic Development Corp., and she says the company has committed in return to create at least 50 jobs and spend $3.75 million on plant upgrades. So far 32 people are employed.

Vaughan says Flanders is leaving its Waycross, Georgia, plant because it wanted to grow.

