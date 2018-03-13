HOUSTON (AP) — An accountant from Georgia must serve nine years in federal prison and repay nearly $3.6 million stolen from former employer in Houston through a banking scam.

Daniel Nathan West of Duluth, Georgia, was sentenced Monday in Houston. The 52-year-old West in 2016 pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a plea deal.

Prosecutors say West stole from Airis International Holdings, where he previously was treasurer and chief financial officer.

Authorities say West in 2005 resigned to start his own firm, which provided accounting services to Airis. Prosecutors say West still had signature authority on the Airis bank accounts, enabling him to steal funds and then buy homes in Georgia and Florida, plus an office building and fancy cars.