SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The collapse of a Santa Fe art college has at least two film industry heavyweights worried about the future of filmmaking in New Mexico’s capital.
The Albuquerque Journal reports writer George R.R. Martin and producer Tony Mark recently said the fall of Santa Fe University of Art and Design, resulting in the closing of two of Santa Fe’s soundstages, could hurt the city’s industry.
Martin says if the city loses those two soundstages, Santa Fe will lose millions of dollars in potential TV or film production.
Mark says it would be a lost opportunity if the soundstages aren’t put to use.
Santa Fe’s City Council is debating on the future of the 64-acre campus after the private university now using the space closes in 2018.