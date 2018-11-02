NEW YORK (AP) — Geoffrey the Giraffe isn’t dead after all.
The Toys R Us mascot will make a comeback this holiday season in the aisles of 600 Kroger supermarkets, just five months after the toy seller shuttered all its stores.
Kroger will sell dolls, figurines and other toys from brands that were only sold at Toys R Us, including Imaginarium and Animal Zone. Geoffrey will appear in displays under the Geoffrey’s Toy Box name.
The grocery chain is the latest retailer to make a play for former Toys R Us shoppers. Walmart and Target are expanding their toy sections, and Amazon is sending physical toy catalogs to customers.
After Toys R Us’ bankruptcy, a company called Geoffrey LLC was formed last month to try and revive Toys R Us and its brands.