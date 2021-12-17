NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Cerner Corp., up $10.28 to $89.77.
Oracle is reportedly close to a deal to buy the health care information technology company.
FedEx Corp., up $11.80 to $250.32.
The package delivery company beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
General Motors Co., down $3.23 to $55.16.
Dan Ammann, CEO of the carmaker’s Cruise autonomous vehicle subsidiary, is leaving the Detroit company.
United States Steel Corp., down 37 cents to $23.08.
The steelmaker warned investors about a temporary slowdown in orders.
Steelcase Inc., down 40 cents to $11.11.
The office furniture maker’s fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Bottomline Technologies Inc., up $7.21 to $56.13.
The payment and invoice service provider is being bought by private equity firm Thoma Bravo.
Novavax Inc., up $22.40 to $217.32.
The World Health Organization approved the biotechnology company’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., up $4.07 to $103.98.
The sporting goods retailer’s board of directors approved spending an additional $2 billion on stock buybacks.