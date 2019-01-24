MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — General Mills is voluntarily recalling some bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached Flour because of salmonella concerns.
The 5-pound (2.26 kilograms) bags have a “better if used by” date of April 20, 2020 and the UPC code 000-16000-19610-0. Customers should discard the product.
The company says it discovered salmonella during sampling of the product, but it has not received “any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses.”
General Mills says all other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected.
Most Read Business Stories
- Boeing's self-flying taxi completes first test flight
- Amazon tests delivery robots in Snohomish County WATCH
- Boeing pilotless air taxi lifts off the ground, but there is no rush to catch a ride WATCH
- Analysis: Falling home sales not helping middle-class buyers
- Federal shutdown delays start of commercial passenger flights from Paine Field in Everett
Salmonella can lead to fever, diarrhea, nausea and abdominal pain.