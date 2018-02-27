CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Insurance giant Geico says it will expand its operations in Carmel, creating close to 1,500 jobs within five years.

The Washington, D.C.-based company will invest more than $16 million to add an additional 104,000 square feet to its existing 109,000-square-foot space, allowing Geico to add information technology and claims positions to its existing sales, service and emergency roadside operations.

Geico, which will begin recruiting immediately, plans to add more than 350 positions in its IT department and 1,000 in customer service and claims handling.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. is offering Geico up to $16 million in conditional tax credits and up to $500,000 in training grants, pending approval by the agency’s board of directors.

Geico opened the Carmel office in 2013 with 250 employees. It now employs 1,100 there.