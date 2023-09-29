As tourists head to Walla Walla this weekend for wine and fall fun, an iconic hotel in the Eastern Washington city won’t be a lodging option.

The 95-year-old Marcus Whitman Hotel abruptly closed earlier this month, sending guests packing when the city Fire Department found a significant gasoline spill in the hotel’s basement. Inspectors later determined the gasoline likely seeped over from a nearby Chevron station.

The temporary closure of one of Walla Walla’s most well-known and historic hotels comes during a height of the region’s wine season. Marcus Whitman guests who were staying there when it was evacuated were sent to nearby hotels.

Wine season in Walla Walla starts in the spring and ends in the winter, and the tourist peaks are in the spring and fall, said Guy Glaeser, Visit Walla Walla executive director.

“Some people are going to miss the experience and there’s so many great traditions and memories that are created there, and it’s certainly one of our great landmarks,” Glaeser said. “That being said, Walla Walla outside the Marcus is still enjoying wonderful, great wine being made.”

Marcus Whitman general manager David Gavaldon said he is working with the Fire Department and state Department of Ecology to ensure a safe reopening.

“The health and safety of our guests, team members and residents remains our primary concern,” he said in a statement.

The 133-room hotel was evacuated on the afternoon of Sept. 14 and has been closed since. No guests have been let in, and conferences have been rerouted to other hotels or canceled.

Still, there are rooms available for guests in other hotels, Glaeser said. Lodging occupancy was 95% even with the Marcus Whitman closed last weekend.

The spilled gasoline was pumped out of the Marcus Whitman, but the hotel’s reopening depends on a plan with the Department of Labor and Industries. According to Glaeser, reopening is planned for next Friday.

The leak expanded to the post office next door, but Walla Walla’s water supply remains clean, said Brenden Koch, a city spokesperson. According to the city on Tuesday, the Chevron station owner “has been cooperative and has provided access to investigators.” The owner didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

The hotel is likely to be open for wine events such as the Walla Walla Fall Release Weekend the first week of November and the Holiday Barrel Tasting Weekend in December, which draw tourists to the region.

“It’s a major landmark that’s experiencing a minor disruption,” Glaeser said of the Marcus Whitman. “The entire Walla Walla valley is open and lovely and the wine is great.”