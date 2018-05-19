TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Motorists are still seeking higher prices at the pump in New Jersey, with local averages reaching $3 per gallon in some areas.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.97, up 5 cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.36 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.91, up from $2.86 a gallon last week. That’s also higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.34.

Analysts say gasoline inventories dropped while demand and oil prices remain high. But even though gas prices are likely to be the highest since 2014, AAA is projecting “the highest Memorial Day holiday weekend travel volume since 2005.”