SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gap Inc.’s third-quarter profit rose 12 percent as it expands its Old Navy and Athleta brands and works to cut costs throughout the company.

The San Francisco-based retailer said Thursday that it earned $229 million, or 58 cents per share, during the quarter. That’s up from $204 million, or 51 cents per share, a year ago.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations, and Gap shares gained more than 6 percent in after-hours trading Thursday. The 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research had expected earnings of 55 cents per share on average.

Gap CEO Art Peck said the results show the company is making progress at “driving efficiency at our more mature brands, while growing our footprint in the value and active space, and investing in our online and mobile experience.”

The company’s Old Navy brand has fared the best recently as the Gap adjusts to changing customer habits with more online shopping and less time spent at malls, but this quarter’s report also showed some improvement for the Gap and Banana Republic brands.

Overall, the company’s comparable sales grew 3 percent in the quarter, compared to a 1 percent decline last year. Those figures exclude the negative effect of a fire a Gap distribution center.

Old Navy stores posted a 4 percent improvement in comparable sales, matching last year’s growth. Gap stores recorded 1 percent sales growth, compared to last year’s 4 percent drop. Banana Republic recorded a 1 percent decline in sales compared to last year’s 6 percent drop.

The clothing chain posted revenue of $3.84 billion in the period, which also beat Wall Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.77 billion. Gap expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.08 to $2.12 per share.

Gap shares rose $1.75, or 6.4 percent, to $29.23 in extended trading.

