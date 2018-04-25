ELIZABETH, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Gaming Commission has approved plans for Horseshoe Southern Indiana to move its riverboat casino operations inland with the construction of an $85 million facility.

Caesars Entertainment received unanimous approval Tuesday for the project in Elizabeth.

The News and Tribune reports the inland casino, made possible by a 2015 law that allows riverboat casinos to move to land as long as they stay within their existing footprint, will connect to Horseshoe’s current pavilion, which houses restaurants and stores.

Caesars says the casino along the Ohio River near Louisville, Kentucky, will include restaurants, an entertainment venue and retail outlets. The project also includes renovations to Horseshoe’s existing meeting and convention space. Caesars is in the final stages of design for the facility.

The casino could open in 2019.

___

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com