BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts residents have until Friday to prepay their property taxes.

Secretary of State William Galvin says a clarification from the IRS says people can prepay the tax if the payment is made this year and was assessed this year, even if it’s not due until next year.

The Democrat says Friday is the last day to make the payment, which needs to be done in person. He warns many government offices will close early Friday heading into the New Year’s holiday weekend.

A tax overhaul approved by the Republican-controlled Congress and signed by President Donald Trump puts a $10,000 limit on the state and local taxes people can deduct from income when calculating federal tax liability.

Homeowners across the nation have been lining up at tax collection offices, hoping to take advantage of deductions before they’re wiped out.