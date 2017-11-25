Russia has added suspense to Thursday’s OPEC meeting by sending mixed signals about its position on the extension of a deal on production cuts. If it’s not extended, energy stocks could sell off.

The immediate future of the world’s worst-performing equity sector hinges on a Thursday meeting of major oil producers, where Russia’s stance on the extension of production cuts could be a deal-breaker.

Even after a recent jump in the price of oil helped the MSCI World Energy Index lessen some of this year’s losses, it’s still the biggest laggard globally with a retreat of 3.6 percent as investors have worried about the commodity’s outlook.

If the OPEC meeting fails to prolong production curbs past March, brokerage Drexel Hamilton warns that the unwinding of record net long positions in world oil markets could be “quite painful” for exploration and production companies.

“The correction could be more serious than expected if investors decide to sell their positions despite the danger of increasing tensions in the Middle East,” said Guillermo Hernandez Sampere, head of trading at MPPM EK in Eppstein, Germany, who expects a continuation of production cuts.

If major oil producers fail to agree to the deal’s extension on Thursday, oil prices could drop by $5 a barrel before the year-end, triggering a sell-off in energy stocks, which will need to readjust to lower crude-level expectations, according to Jason Kenney, an analyst at Banco Santande.

In any case, investors have priced in OPEC’s constraint agreement lasting through mid-2018 and may use the meeting’s result to take profits, he said.

“Russia is playing it canny and will continue to monitor the state of the oil market before actually committing to continued supply restraint beyond end-March,” Kenney said by email. “I see little reason for oil to outperform a potential rising broader market in 2018. In the absence of a significantly stronger oil price, the oil sector is likely to remain very much in transition.”

Still, some analysts remain optimistic about the energy sector, with Credit Suisse saying it sees “more attractive” risk-rewards in oil and gas equities than in the oil commodity because of valuations, positioning and sentiment.