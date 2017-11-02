Shares of the Everett-based pop culture collectibles company fell more than 40 percent after its initial public offering even after being priced below the expected level.

Funko shares plunged Thursday as the company’s stock debuted on Nasdaq after pricing its initial public offering at $12, below the previously anticipated $14-$16 range.

Shares of the Everett-based pop culture collectibles company closed at $7.07, down 41.1 percent, according to Nasdaq.

More than 9.7 million shares traded hands, equal to about three quarters of the IPO offering of 13.3 million shares.

Funko had aimed to sell 13.3 million shares or more, for as much as $245 million, although some of the proceeds would have gone to its private equity owners, who were selling a small slice of their stake.

Instead it sold 10.42 million shares at $12, meaning the total raised was about $125 million before the offering’s costs.

The company has amassed considerable debt, partly due to $98 million in dividends paid to its private equity owners. Much of the IPO proceeds were to have gone to pay down those liabilities, which totalled $339 million at the end of June, up from $217 million in December and $169 million a year earlier.

Funko’s sales in 2016 totaled $426 million, up from $274 million a year earlier and $107 million in 2014.

Those numbers may have discouraged potential buyers. Traders also may have been spooked by a column published Thursday by Bloomberg Gadfly columnist Stephen Gendel, who wrote that the company’s highlighting of a measure of adjusted earnings, as opposed to regulators’ standard measure of net income, was “the latest example of fun-house accounting on Wall Street.”

Funko could not be reached for comment after the market close Thursday. Yahoo News reported that Funko CEO Brian Mariotti had been scheduled to make an appearance Thursday on its live show, Midday Movers, “but canceled a few minutes after trading started.”