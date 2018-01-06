Normally, I get three-quarters of my predictions right, with one forecast being a bit too early and another being a bit of a goose chase.

In 2016, for the first time in 20-plus years of making forecasts about the mutual-fund industry, I got pretty much everything right. Last year, I regressed to the mean.

I have been looking for the big future headlines in the mutual-fund business — and not in the broader financial-services industry or the world at large — since the mid-1990s. In that narrow realm, it’s possible to look at trends and available information and make good calls, most years.

Normally, I get three-quarters of my predictions right, with one forecast being a bit too early and another being a bit of a goose chase. My last two years of forecasts, however, were nearly a perfect boom and an almost-total bust.

That means that in reading the proverbial tarot cards visible right now in the fund business, I should be back in 2018 to my long-term trend. Thus, you should expect most — but not all — of the following to make headlines in the fund world this year:

1. Cryptocurrency funds that don’t invest in bitcoin (or other cryptocurrencies).

For all of the headlines made by bitcoin in 2017, one that didn’t happen was the creation of a traditional mutual fund or ETF actually investing in cryptocurrency.

The Winklevoss Bitcoin ETF was supposed to be the first to invest in “physical bitcoin” — meaning it would be structured like ETFs that buy gold and silver, but since there is no such thing as “physical bitcoin,” the fund was rejected in March by the SEC.

There are several bitcoin-related ETFs in registration — VanEck Vectors Bitcoin Strategy, REX Bitcoin Strategy, REX Short Bitcoin Strategy among them — and while none has earned regulatory approval, the SEC is facing increased pressure to find a solution.

Meanwhile, the solution for fund companies is to put together a mess of bitcoin stocks. After Long Island Iced Tea Co. became Long Blockchain Corp. and its stock skyrocketed, it was clear fund managers would get in on the action.

So expect “bitcoin funds” that hold names like Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Goldman Sachs — not really “bitcoin stocks” but affected by cryptocurrency — mixed with upstarts like Long Blockchain.

2. No approval for a fund that actually invests in bitcoin or cryptocurrencies.

Until regulators and firms like Morningstar decide how to classify cryptocurrencies as an asset — because bitcoin currently is considered outside of the realms of “stock, bond, cash or other” — regulators won’t give in.

3. 10-year track records used as a reason not to fear a market downturn.

Chances are that the current rally will extend to officially become the longest bull market in history, but that won’t stop investors from worrying that the next, inevitable downturn will be a whopper.

That said, expect savvy fund firms to tout their record over the last decade as proof that funds rally from even the worst of declines. It will be the reason they say you should invest even if current conditions make you nervous.

Never mind that past results are no guarantee of future returns, and that the next crash and rebound may not resemble the last one; there’s no way fund companies will let this marketing opportunity pass if they can use it to calm anxious investors.

4. International funds providing bigger returns than domestic funds.

2017 was a good year for the Standard & Poor’s 500, but an even better one for international indexes. Despite tax reform and other elements that could keep the ball rolling domestically, expect international funds — and especially emerging-markets funds — to provide bigger gains again this year.

Moreover, the performance discrepancy will be bigger and more noticeable.

5. A “liquid” fund with a liquidity problem.

As liquid-alternative funds have grown in popularity, their potential downsides have been largely ignored.

If volatility spikes this year — which could happen as interest rates rise — and investors get antsy and pull too much from a liquid-alt fund, those redemptions could force sales at just the wrong time.

That’s when shareholders will learn that liquid-alt funds hold securities that aren’t so fluid; if holdings can’t be “easily sold without affecting the price,” funds will lock investors in — trying to prevent losses — or let them suffer. Both options could get ugly.

6. More dead funds and ETFs.

Despite the market’s long rally, the number of funds and ETFs being killed off has been rising for two years now; nearly 700 funds died last year (just shy of the 750 I predicted), and that was during a year in which the domestic market was up in all 12 months.

Even without a big market drawdown — if we simply get a second consecutive year when international funds outperform domestics — expect the fund death toll to rise.

7. Investors reconsider diversification, again.

Diversification worked again in 2017, after years in which investors would have benefitted mostly from keeping the bulk of their money in big domestic stocks.

With interest rates rising, the bull market aging, and international returns soaring, investors who had been fully focused on domestic funds will look abroad again this year. They’ll be chasing performance, but will say it’s for diversification reasons; the good news is that no matter why they do it, the move is likely to prove rewarding.