A $50 million fund for compensating families of people killed in crashes of Boeing 737 MAX planes has begun taking claims.

Fund officials said Monday they have begun accepting applications, with a deadline of Dec. 31 for submitting claims.

Boeing is providing money for the fund, which works out to nearly $145,000 for each of the 346 people who died in crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. Dozens of families are suing the company.

Administrators of the fund include Kenneth Feinberg, who oversaw compensation for victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

The 737 MAX remains grounded. The Federal Aviation Administration is meeting with international regulators to explain its review of changes that Boeing is making in the plane, including updates to a flight-control system implicated in the accidents.