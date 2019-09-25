NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is suing Match Group for allegedly using fake love interest ads to trick consumers into paying for a subscription to dating site Match.com

The site lets people create profiles for free but you need to pay for a subscription to respond to messages. Match sent emails to non-subscribers telling them they had received a response on the site. But the FTC says Match sent millions of emails about notices that came from accounts already flagged as likely fake. Match did prevent subscribers from getting email from suspected fake accounts, the FTC says.

The FTC says hundreds of thousands of people subscribed to Match.com after receiving communications from fake profiles.

Match Group said it blocks 96% of bots and fake accounts.