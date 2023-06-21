The Federal Trade Commission has accused Amazon of using deceptive practices to dupe customers into signing up for its $15-a-month Prime subscription service.

The FTC alleged that Amazon enrolled consumers in Prime without their consent, tricked consumers into automatically renewing Prime subscriptions and complicated the cancellation process to dissuade consumers from ending their membership. Amazon leadership rejected changes to the system that would have made it easier for users to cancel, the FTC said in a complaint filed Wednesday in the Western District of Washington.

“Amazon tricked and trapped people into recurring subscriptions without their consent, not only frustrating users but also costing them significant money,” FTC chair Lina M. Khan said in a statement. “These manipulative tactics harm consumers and law-abiding businesses alike.”

Amazon could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday morning.

This is the third time the FTC has taken action against Amazon in the past few weeks. In May, Amazon agreed to pay $30.8 million to settle two cases brought by the FTC related to privacy and consumer data for its smart devices.

In one case, the FTC alleged Amazon didn’t take steps to protect the privacy of users of its Ring video doorbell. In the second, the Department of Justice, on behalf of the FTC, accused Amazon of collecting information about children under the age of 13 through its Alexa-powered speakers without parental consent.

Amazon said it disagreed with the FTC’s claims and denies violating the law in either case.

The complaint filed Wednesday is different from those two settlements. It indicates the FTC has “reason to believe” Amazon is violating or has violated the law, according to a news release announcing the lawsuit.

The FTC has been investigating Amazon since 2019 and may be finalizing an antitrust lawsuit over the company’s control of its online marketplace. It opened this separate investigation into Amazon Prime in 2021.

Amazon launched its Prime subscription service in 2005, offering customers faster shipping at no additional charge. Since then, it has grown to include other perks, like access to Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video. Amazon has also worked to expand some of Prime’s benefits to other sellers through the company’s Buy with Prime program. Amazon leadership has said it hopes to have its fastest-ever delivery speeds for Prime customers this year.

For the first three months of 2023, Amazon reported it made $9.6 billion from subscription services, including Prime, as well as digital video and music, audiobooks and e-books.

A subscription to Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month or $139 for the year.

The FTC alleged in its complaint that Amazon was aware that consumers were being enrolled in Prime without their consent and that the process to cancel was confusing and complex. The commission also alleged Amazon tried to delay and hinder its investigation in multiple instances.