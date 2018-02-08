BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Frontier Airlines will begin direct flights from Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport on April 11.

At a news conference Thursday, Al.com reports the airline will offer direct service to Denver, Orlando and Philadelphia from Birmingham. Introductory prices will start at $39 and must be purchased by Feb. 12.

Flights to and from Denver will be offered on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Flights to and from Orlando will be offered on Monday and Friday, and flights to and from Philadelphia will be offered on Wednesday and Saturday.

Frontier’s senior vice president, Daniel Shurz, said in a statement that the company looks forward to serving Birmingham and introducing its brand to the community.

Airport Authority Chairman Michael Bell says Frontier’s expansion into Birmingham will let people know the city is open for business.