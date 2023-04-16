The time may have finally come to pay proper respect to the humble almond hull.

In times past, the nut’s dry and somewhat bitter exterior was simply burned in the open, though these days it serves as feed for dairy herds in lieu of pricier alternatives like corn and alfalfa.

But growers of the fourth-most valuable crop in Kern, California, eager to promote their product’s sustainability, think they’ve got some new uses for almond hulls — and they’re looking for takers.

Who’s ready for a nutritional bar with a fifth more fiber and half the carbohydrates of leading brands? Or a coffee supplement that adds complexity while muting bitterness? Perhaps a tealike beverage with the fruitiness of a raisin?

How about almond hulls as a substitute for hops in beer (assuming the first batch coming out later this month turns out as hoped)?

Each of these ideas grew out of innovation work that Foster City, Calif.-based Mattson has been doing for the Almond Board of California. The food science company has analyzed the co-product’s qualities and potential uses with the goal of persuading major food producers to integrate hulls into their existing lineup, or possibly introduce something new.

Almond orchards produce 1½ pounds of hulls for every pound of nuts they grow. Truth be told, however, almonds aren’t technically nuts but drupes, like peaches, and their hull is the flesh of their fruit. It’s usually left to dry so that almond processors get easy access to the shell and seed inside.

While almond hulls are high in sugar, they also contain significant levels of bitter tannins, which limits their suitability for human consumption without ruling it out altogether.

Food scientists at Mattson brainstormed a wide variety of potential applications, some of which worked better than others. Hulls failed as a stabilizing emulsifier in almond butter. They also fell short as a component in bread because they inhibited the formation of gluten, all but ruining the chewiness of the loaf.

“So, the texture wasn’t really great,” Willem Duckworth, a product development technician at Mattson, said of the attempt at almond-hull bread.

Because the hulls are high in fiber, of which Americans generally don’t get enough, the most promising application Mattson came up with is as a major ingredient in the kind of nutritional bars popular among hikers on the go and health-conscious consumers looking for a convenient pick-me-up.

Mattson researchers found that ground hulls substituted nicely for other sources of fiber such as chicory root, carrots and corn. Plus, they worked well in combination with flavors like chocolate and coconut.

The Almond Board’s chief scientific officer, Josette Lewis, said putting hulls in nutritional bars could allow consumers to meet almost 40% of their recommended daily allowance of fiber, with 30 fewer calories compared with competing ingredients.

“Most important of all, it tasted good,” she said.

Adding almond hulls to coffee as a so-called extender complemented the drink’s bitterness, while taking some of the edge off and increasing its complexity, Lewis said.

Duckworth said hulls added a new aroma — “but still pleasant” — akin to raisins. He said it could even be the central ingredient in a whole new beverage for people interested in a mouth-drying drink like black tea with an acidic, bitter finish.

The beer, Lewis noted, won’t finish brewing for another two weeks, but the idea is to at least partially take the place of hops, which can only be grown in certain climates.

“Here’s an opportunity to source a local product, almond hulls, which can be roasted and replace some of the hops,” she said.

But will consumers go for a food that until now has been reserved for dairy cows? Mattson’s chief innovation and marketing officer, Barb Stuckey, said research shows they will.

She pointed to data suggesting that “upcycling,” as food repositioning is called these days, has caught on as a positive trend. Responses from 507 consumers surveyed in 2021 indicated more than half were aware of the term, and 57% said they were planning to buy more upcycled foods in the next year — while none said they planned to buy less of them.

“People are looking for these products,” Stuckey said.

The next question is whether food producers will take up the cause by adding almond hulls to their products. At this early stage, the Almond Board says there’s no indication either way.

Mattson’s research will be made available free to entrepreneurs or anyone else who’s interested, said Rick Kushman, spokesperson for the Almond Board.

The final hurdle to be cleared before hulls may enter the human food supply, he noted, is a federal certification called “GRAS” — generally regarded as safe.

Lewis figures that won’t be a problem because hulls tend to be dried and are therefore harmless, though they may need a good washing.

“They’re pretty safe,” she said, “but they’re dusty.”