The death of Mikhail Gorbachev prompted me to dig out a column I wrote 30 years ago for the late, great Rocky Mountain News of Denver, covering the second international forum convened by the Aspen Institute.

The forum brought together Russian and American officials and business leaders to the tiny ski town. The topic was reforming, indeed saving, the economies of Russia and the former Soviet states that formed the Commonwealth of Independent States in the aftermath of the USSR’s collapse.

Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union and the person most closely associated with the Aspen event died Tuesday at age 91.

It was Gorbachev’s reforms of “perestroika, restructuring, and “glasnost,” openness, that ended the stagnation of the Leonid Brezhnev years, freed political prisoners and opened Moscow to the West. British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher famously told President Ronald Reagan that Gorbachev was “a man one could do business with.”

These three would end the Cold War. But Gorbachev couldn’t tinker a communist system into a sustainable economy or a political entity: 15 former Soviet republics became independent nations in late 1991. Most joined the largely powerless Commonwealth of Independent States. The most significant loss of the former Soviet Union was Ukraine.

To attribute this tectonic change purely to economics is crass reductionism akin to Marxism-Leninism, swept into the dustbin of history. But, as the Aspen conference made clear, converting a communist to a capitalist system would be no easy feat.

Advertising

The Soviet Union spent an enormous amount of GDP on armaments — entire cities were dedicated to it. But it couldn’t keep up with the U.S., particularly when Reagan announced the Strategic Defense Initiative or “Star Wars,” even though it was then largely fiction.

These Soviet cities and state-owned companies, including those producing other goods whether steel or vehicles, provided workers with food and housing. It was unbalanced and unsustainable. The joke was, “We pretend to work, and they pretend to pay us.” But it was the economy inherited by independent Russia.

New Russian President Boris Yeltsin’s economic advisers pushed for a quick transition to a free-market economy. Some of them were at the Aspen Institute conference.

It was a high-risk, high-payoff gambit. The hope was that quick pain would be replaced with long-term prosperity.

They were also hungry for Western investment in Russia and other former Soviet republics. In 1992, the former republics received only $400 million in investment from the West. That amounted to a third of what flowed to tiny, recently communist Hungary.

High taxes, arbitrary and changing laws, uncertain ownership and authority and a lack of banks and distribution systems all stood in the way.

Advertising

At the time, I wrote of the discussions: “The Russian economy is like a sick patient who drinks and smokes, and the West is like a doctor — not dictating terms but telling how to get better. No, both delegations are teams of doctors: The West is the sports medicine specialist trying to get the patient ready to run a marathon; the Russians are emergency physicians trying to get the patient off life support.”

Both metaphors were apt. The quick transition to capitalism failed. When state-run companies were shut down as uncompetitive, the only safety net for workers evaporated. Inflation soared, and the valuable state-owned companies were sold at bargain prices to oligarchs.

Vladimir Putin, who once said “the demise of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century,” was a little-known former KGB officer working in the mayor’s office of newly renamed St. Petersburg. In 1999, Yeltsin tapped him as acting president of Russia.

These years were still the high-water mark of free-market triumphalism. Francis Fukuyama wrote his famous 1992 book “, The End of History and the Last Man,” arguing that with the end of the Cold War, liberal capitalist democracy was the only viable system.

Even China, despite the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, moved to a capitalist system. The grand bargain was that people could get rich in exchange for allowing the Chinese Communist Party to hold political power. It was not democratic but proved successful in moving China from the murderous policies of Mao to become the world’s second-largest economy.

More than a generation has passed since the heady days of 1992, and no one would argue Fukuyama was correct.

Advertising

The U.S. and EU still embrace liberal capitalism; although, the American election of 2020 carried ominous warnings. Even as most of the EU supports the system, Hungary has backslid into a de facto dictatorship.

Still, many young people in the West have no memory of communism or why it failed.

Putin brought the oligarchs to heel and made use of Russia’s natural resources to restore a measure of prosperity to average citizens but backed away from the West. This was brought into sharp relief with the invasion of Ukraine.

Yet he doesn’t want to restore the Soviet Union so much as the pre-1917 Russian Empire. Before Western sanctions began to topple the Russian economy, he pursued a capitalist system.

The Moscow International Business Center contains an impressive array of skyscrapers, including some of the tallest in Europe. Before sanctions, American companies flocked to Russia, including Starbucks and Boeing.

None of it would be recognizable to Gorbachev, who in his last years called for more democracy in Russia as Putin made himself president for life.

In my Rocky Mountain News column, I praised the Russians as “people who chose to govern themselves and threw off the chains of the commissars.” To my naive credit, I also warned that “liberal capitalism is a fragile construction.”

Better to leave you with Winston Churchill, who in 1939 mused that “Russia is a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.”