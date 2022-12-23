My annual look at markers for the year ahead typically begins with an informal audit on how I did laying them down for the current year. These aren’t predictions, but things to watch based on what we know now.

I was happy to have been wrong about another serious wave of the pandemic, a recession brought on by the Federal Reserve fighting inflation and a conflict between the United States and China over Taiwan.

Indeed, the economy kept humming at a brisk pace. As of November, the unemployment rate for King County was 2.8%, far below what economists consider full employment.

I was correct about Russia invading Ukraine. This helped stoke inflation by raising energy prices and blockading grain from Ukraine.

Now, on to 2023’s major areas to watch:

Boeing. The company goes into the new year with a favorable tail wind, at least in the Commercial Airplanes sector, which most concerns us. Congress just passed legislation to allow certification of the 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 airliners without extensive safety upgrades. Airlines will be required to retrofit two safety enhancements that alert crews to a problem in flight.

It appears to close the chapter on two MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, ramping up work at Boeing’s Renton plant.

Also, United Airlines placed a massive order for 737s and 787 Dreamliners — 100 each — earlier this month. The Dreamliners will be assembled in North Charleston, South Carolina. The order is in keeping with the airlines closing in on their pre-pandemic passenger levels.

Not all is likely to be smooth next year. Hundreds of experienced engineers retired in November, the better to protect their full pensions. Another self-inflicted wound by a company that strayed across the country from its Seattle roots. And what will happen to the mostly empty Everett assembly, and the 777X?

Climate change. The costs of human-caused climate change continue to rise, evidenced by Seattle’s smoky summers caused by forest fires. A study shows the world has nine years to avert a catastrophic rise in temperatures.

The Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Joe Biden allocated $369 billion in clean-energy subsidies, a historic shift. The European Union is accelerating a transition to clean energy, too. But will it be enough and happen in time? This year’s breakthrough in clean fusion power might make the difference.

Downtown. At this time in 2021, only 29% of central city office workers had returned compared with pre-pandemic levels. It was 42% this November. So, if you’re an “office half full” kind of person, it’s an improvement. But it’s slow and might never completely recover, considering Seattle has so many jobs that can be performed remotely.

No wonder the city faces a budget deficit. Pre-pandemic, the central core accounted for most jobs and business taxes generated in Seattle. Repurposing office buildings to apartments, low-income or not, might not be possible because of the floor plan layout and resistance from building owners.

The Downtown Seattle Association’s recovery dashboard shows better performance on hotel stays, tourism and center city residents. On the weekend after Thanksgiving, visitors and shoppers totaled 115,000, a 6% improvement over 2021.

The Urbanist site reports that moving ahead with the Center City Connector along First Avenue would link the First Hill and South Lake Union streetcars and make the system whole. It would ensure Mayor Bruce Harrell undoes one of his predecessor’s worst blunders. The streetcar would be important to creating what urban scholar Richard Florida calls a central connectivity district out of the central business district.

As usual, public safety will be among the most important markers if downtown is to come back, or the city itself.

Inflation and the Fed. Inflation is tapering off from 40-year highs, but the central bank has signaled it will continue to raise interest rates, albeit at a slower pace. The marker here is whether Fed Chair Jerome Powell can pull off a “soft landing” — not causing a recession — of which former Chair Alan Greenspan was a master.

Tech. This year has been marked by layoffs and hiring freezes in the bedrock of the Seattle-area economy. In October, some 5,900 positions were eliminated in the information sector, one of the largest monthly declines in Washington history. Nearly 170,000 high-paid jobs are found here, including at Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Facebook parent Meta, Google parent Alphabet and others.

Worldwide, almost 150,000 workers have been laid off by about 1,000 tech companies.

The marker here is whether the job losses continue or accelerate in 2023. The best outcome, according to Wired magazine, is the top talent will migrate to government, nonprofits and startups.

Ukraine. The war started by Russia’s Vladimir Putin grinds on into the new year with no end in sight. As noted above, it played a role in rising inflation. But the economy is the least of the trouble. Russia is bogged down and, in many cases, losing. The great danger now is that Putin might resort to tactical nuclear weapons to get his way.

Unions. On the surface, organized labor had a good year in 2022, punctuated by unionization at Seattle-based Starbucks and charges of employing union-busting tactics.

But the approximately 260 unionized U.S. stores are a drop in the coffeepot of Starbucks’ total number of stores, nearly 17,000 in the United States alone. Workers at a Starbucks/Amazon Go store just rejected a union.

In addition, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of workers belonging to unions declined again in 2021, the most recent data available. Private sector members of unions were 6.1% of the national workforce, compared with around 30% in the 1950s.

Still, the energy among organizers and unionized workers is strong. Cases for representation in Washington hit a high of 101 this year. Will it gather momentum in 2023?

What did I miss? The comment section awaits.

Merry Christmas and happy new year.