MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — The French prime minister is in Morocco to try to reinvigorate trade and cooperation with the kingdom, which has been steadily positioning itself as a regional economic powerhouse focused on Africa instead of its former colonial ruler.
Edouard Philippe arrived Wednesday in Rabat, Morocco’s capital, for a two-day visit and met with his Moroccan counterpart Saadeddine El Othmani.
Philippe is accompanied by about ten French ministers and state secretaries, as well as French businessmen. On Thursday, he will chair a Franco-Moroccan economic forum involving nearly 150 French and Moroccan companies.
The two countries will sign several conventions and cooperation agreements, in the fields of economy, education and justice. Officials will also discuss a Franco-Moroccan cooperation plan for Africa.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- UW's Azeem Victor suspended indefinitely after arrest
- ‘When do churches stop caring about people more than SUVs?’ Seattle church to replace homeless housing with parking spots
- Poll: Democrats hold large advantage in Washington state headed into congressional midterms
- Lawmakers aren’t moving fast enough to boost education spending, Washington Supreme Court rules
It is Philippe’s first visit to Morocco since his appointment in May.