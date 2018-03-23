BusinessNation & World French President Macron says temporary EU exemption from US tariffs is “not considered satisfactory” Originally published March 23, 2018 at 6:42 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press BRUSSELS (AP) — French President Macron says temporary EU exemption from US tariffs is “not considered satisfactory” The Associated Press Next StoryAtlanta airport takes precautions after cyberattack on city Previous StoryAirlines push to roll back consumer-protection rules