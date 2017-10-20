BRUSSELS (AP) — France’s drive to force internet giants to pay more taxes is losing steam, amid resistance from other EU countries that offer tax shelter to companies like Apple.
Under pressure from Ireland, Luxembourg and Britain, EU leaders in Brussels stopped short of calling for a Europe-wide policy for digital multinationals.
The EU’s 28 leaders agreed to push for “an effective and fair taxation system fit for the digital era,” but said it should be an international system, not just European.
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Friday he helped convince EU partners that “we shouldn’t disadvantage ourselves in terms of other countries” outside Europe.
French President Emmanuel Macron has led the tax charge, arguing it’s not fair that internet companies don’t pay taxes where they make most of their money.