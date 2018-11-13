PARIS (AP) — France’s prime minister says there’ll be no U-turn in the government’s policy of hiking taxes on fossil fuels to encourage the take-up of cleaner energies, despite planned protests by vehicle drivers this weekend.
Edouard Philippe told RTL radio on Wednesday: “We are not going to change course.”
Fuel prices have in recent weeks dominated the national discourse, with drivers gelling into an ad-hoc protest movement, dubbed “the yellow jackets” because they wear the fluorescent vests that French drivers are required to carry in their vehicles.
Philippe announced a bigger financial bonus for less well-off drivers who swap to cleaner vehicles.
Most Read Business Stories
- U.S. pilots flying 737 MAX weren't told about new automatic systems change linked to Lion Air crash
- Will Amazon's HQ2 sink Seattle's housing market?
- Amazon selects New York, Northern Virginia, for HQ2 expansion, reports say VIEW
- Starbucks laying off 350 people, mostly at Seattle headquarters
- From suicide blast in Afghanistan to helping run Boeing Commercial Airplanes WATCH
But he said the government remains determined to help wean French consumers off polluting fossils fuels, to “free them from this dependency.”