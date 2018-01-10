PARIS (AP) — The digital affairs chief for the French government is urging tech giants to pitch in to “our common goals” by paying more taxes.

Mounir Mahjoubi said Wednesday that “paying taxes where you are creating value is a really important question.” He spoke to The Associated Press at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s government has been leading the charge in Europe to push companies like Google, Apple and Amazon to stop using tax havens.

Acknowledging that he happily uses high tech, Mahjoubi says, “I would even be a more happy customer of these platforms knowing that they are participating in our common goals.”

Mahjoubi is heading a large delegation of French startups at the CES.