PARIS (AP) — French dairy company Lactalis has denied claims made by an investigative newspaper that it sold 8,000 tons of milk powder potentially contaminated with salmonella.
The paper, Le Canard Enchaine, reported Wednesday that Lactalis’ plant in Craon, France, continued to sell milk products from a site in which salmonella bacteria was found last year.
In a statement Wednesday, Lactalis Group said it “denies and firmly condemns” the new claims, which it calls “baseless.” It says salmonella was found at one Craon facility last year that has since been closed and production continued at a second facility.
French authorities said over 30 babies fell ill late last year after consuming contaminated products, though all recovered. Many products remained on shelves weeks after the recall order.
Most Read Business Stories
- So many people are buying Mega Millions tickets that unique number combinations are shrinking
- Goldman Sachs buying Seattle's historic Smith Tower
- Tableau pledges to donate $100M to help health, human-rights groups
- IPhone XR: The best $250 you ever saved on a new phone
- A tale of two Seattle job markets for low-wage workers in new minimum-wage study