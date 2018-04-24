PARIS (AP) — French billionaire Vincent Bollore has been detained for questioning in an investigation into alleged corruption during lucrative port deals in Africa.

A judicial official says Bollore was taken into custody Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, along with other employees of his Bollore Group.

The company’s shares fell on the news. Bollore Group and Bollore’s lawyers did not immediately comment.

French newspaper Le Monde says the investigation focuses on suspicions around port deals in 2010 in Lome, the capital of the West African nation of Togo, and Conakry in Guinea.

The company is suspected of using communications and advertising subsidiary Havas to support African leaders who then ensured that another subsidiary, Bollore Africa Logistics, would win shipping terminal contracts.