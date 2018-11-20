ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities are searching for a French banker who they say escaped from house arrest while on trial in Athens for alleged involvement in corruption linked to major state procurements.
A justice ministry statement says Jean-Claude Oswald removed an electronic tagging device he was required to wear and disappeared following his court appearance Tuesday.
Oswald is on trial on suspicion of money laundering in connection with the alleged bribing of Greek officials by foreign companies trying to secure lucrative arms and telecommunications deals.
He has denied any wrongdoing.
Oswald was extradited from Abu Dhabi to Greece in 2015. His pre-trial detention was later changed to house arrest.