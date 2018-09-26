Credit freezes keep bad actors out of your credit files, stopping them from taking out loans, lines of credit or credit cards in your name.

When the calendar officially signaled the end of summer and the beginning of fall and winter, there was the usual divisive chatter between folks who love the cold and those who avoid it.

But with the turn of the season this year, every consumer needs to embrace the freeze.

That’s not about weather but about the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act, which went into effect on Sept. 21.

The 73-page piece of legislation mostly softens previous regulations that had been put in place by politicians hoping to avoid another financial crisis like the one that devastated the economy in 2008.

But an important consumer benefit was mixed in — basically creating a unified law to govern credit freezes nationally.

With the change, credit freezes should become the norm for most consumers.

Credit freezes keep bad actors out of your credit files, stopping them from taking out loans, lines of credit or credit cards in your name. They have been available for years but were governed by a mishmash of state laws; in general, the laws allowed credit bureaus to charge anywhere from $2 to $10 when a freeze was installed and/or lifted, with the charges potentially being applied by each of the credit bureaus.

That — along with cumbersome rules and a potential time lag that could be a pain when someone wanted a freeze lifted — discouraged some people from doing total freezes, which meant they were never getting the full protection they were hoping for.

The big impetus for the new law was the massive Equifax data breach in mid-2017 that exposed the personal information of roughly 150 million consumers. Piled on top of the high-profile breaches of retailers like Target and Home Depot and websites like Yahoo.com, the mountain of evidence showing the need for free freezes was too big to ignore.

Under the new law, credit freezes are free; when set up electronically — and the Big Three credit unions (Equifax, Experian and Trans Union) were ready for them by the day the new rules went into effect — they must be placed within one day, and they are supposed to be removed on request within an hour.

During a credit freeze, existing creditors, employers and some others are able to see your credit files. Lenders extending new credit are the ones who are barred.

Ted Rossman, industry analyst at CreditCards.com, compared a credit freeze to a state-of-the-art home-security system, while suggesting that credit-monitoring services are more like a neighbor keeping an eye on your home. In one case, the system keeps the bad guys out; in the other case, you get a text message “after someone already smashed through your living-room window and walked off with your big-screen TV.”

For credit consumers, this is the biggest development in personal protection since the Big Three bureaus were required to give individuals a free copy of their credit report each year.

At that time — and ever since — I have recommended that consumers check their credit reports once a year. When they first start checking — which you can do at annualcreditreport.com — I suggest looking at one report every four months, meaning you check, say Equifax first, pursue any changes or corrections, and then four months later check your report at Experian or TransUnion to make sure it reflects those changes.

Once someone has checked their credit report for several years, doing an annual review at all three bureaus simultaneously will suffice.

Credit freezes are, potentially, significantly more important than free credit reports. Once you know that your credit reports are fine, freezing the accounts makes sense.

You have to freeze the accounts individually with each of the bureaus; unlike credit reports, there is no one central portal for doing the job.

When you freeze your credit, you will get a personal-identification number that you will need to lift the freeze. Keep it safe, obviously, and do not lose it; one thing that’s not changing from the days of paid credit freezes is how big a pain it can be to thaw things out if you have lost your pass code.

While your accounts are frozen, even you won’t be able to open anything new; the next time you are in the market for a mortgage, a car or a credit card or you want to accept a big discount for opening a department-store charge account, you will have to contact the credit bureaus to lift the freeze. (If you know a lender relies on a particular credit bureau, you could unlock your account with that one credit bureau until your new credit has been processed.)

Any time you are not looking or expecting to apply for new credit, keep the accounts locked.

Rossman noted that it can be particularly important for parents to lock the credit reports of children, where a kid might take actions that open a credit report, but mostly leaves it inactive for years. If the child’s identity is stolen and no one is watching the credit report, fraudsters can exploit the account for years; the kid’s credit is destroyed and they don’t even know they have a problem until they are trying to build their own credit history in or after college.

While credit freezes are the best way now to protect against identity theft, do not expect them to protect you from credit-card fraud in your current accounts.

Those types of frauds — where unauthorized charges are posted to your existing accounts — do not require the bad guys to be contacting the credit bureau. Instead, they involve the misuse of your current account numbers.

In other words, don’t let a credit freeze meant for peace of mind give you a brain freeze, which clouds your mind around credit issues.

Said Rossman: “Credit freezes mean you’re better protected — if you use them — but keep your guard up to make sure everything with your credit is okay.”