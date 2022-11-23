A lawsuit against Fred Meyer accuses the grocery store of labor violations including failing to pay employees their earned wages and in a timely manner.

The complaint was filed in federal court in Portland on Thursday by one current and one former employee who worked at Fred Meyer stores in Medford and Portland.

The workers allege that Fred Meyer violated Oregon wage laws when it rolled out a faulty payroll software as part of a companywide human resources system upgrade that caused widespread pay errors.

The new payment system has resulted in missing or late paychecks, canceled deposits, incorrect payment of wages and hours recorded, delayed payments, among others, the suit alleges. The plaintiffs hope to bring a class action representing other employees whose paychecks allegedly were shorted.

Fred Meyer previously confirmed the pay issue, saying it affected about 1% of its 40,000 employees and that the company was working on a fix. A spokesperson did not return phone messages and email seeking comment on the lawsuit.

Nicole Urvina, who has worked for Fred Meyer since October 2012 and works in the meat department at a store in Medford, is one of the plaintiffs in the case.

The other plaintiff is Samantha Woody, who worked at the e-commerce department for a Portland store from June until she quit in October. Woody alleges that Fred Meyer has not paid all wages owed, even though Woody gave two weeks’ notice to the company before their resignation.

The lawsuit is seeking class status, all wages owed to plaintiffs, attorney fees and incurred damages as a result of the payroll errors.

The lawsuit claims the grocery chain failed to pay workers full wages owed, failed to pay wages due at termination of employment and that the payroll problems are “ongoing and have not been remedied” as of the filing of the suit last week.

“Fred Meyer knew, or should have known, in advance of activating the new payroll system that it would cause widespread pay errors,” the complaint says, alleging that Fred Meyer did not plan adequately nor conduct enough testing before the rollout. It claims that the problems could have been prevented.

Portland attorney Richard Myers is representing Urvina and Woody in the lawsuit. He said he suspects there are more employees impacted by Fred Meyer’s new payroll system than what its parent company, Kroger, has estimated.

At least 20 current and former employees have filed wage claims and complaints against Kroger with the Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries since Oct. 1, according to records obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive.

A bureau spokesperson on Tuesday said it is processing the claims and complaints.

“While the wage and hour division does not currently have an open investigation against Fred Meyer or Kroger for the payroll errors, we may decide a directed investigation is appropriate in this case after the initial investigation of the claims and complaints,” said Laura van Enckevort, compliance manager at BOLI.

Last week, the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 555, which represents thousands of Fred Meyer and QFC workers in Oregon, Southwest Washington, Idaho and Wyoming, said that the union is connecting grocery workers with attorneys after a series of disrupted paychecks.

The UCFW said both Fred Meyer and QFC stores have been issuing incorrect, short or late paychecks.

In a statement, union president Dan Clay said workers are “racking up late payments on rent and bills, skipped meals, and struggling to afford gas” because of the delayed payments.

Kroger recently announced plans to acquire Albertsons, which also owns Safeway, for $24.6 billion. The deal would combine the nation’s two largest grocery chains.