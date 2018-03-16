Fred Meyer is dropping guns and ammunition from its retail stores.

Friday’s announcement follows the Portland, Oregon,-based chain’s decision about two weeks ago that it would no longer sell firearms and ammunition to buyers under age 21. Fred Meyer said in a statement it is working to phase out the firearms category after evaluating customer preferences.

A growing number of retailers including Kroger, Walmart, L.L. Bean and Dick’s have tightened gun restrictions or cut ties with the National Rifle Association after February’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida. However, several outdoors specialty chains continue to sell assault-style rifles.

Fred Meyer, which carries general merchandise in addition to groceries, has 132 stores in four states. It is a division of The Kroger Co.