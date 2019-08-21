PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron hosts the G-7 summit this weekend fresh off a meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, hoping to maintain his image as a global mediator at a time of deep political and economic insecurity in the world and despite President Donald Trump’s open disdain for multilateral talks.

So far Macron’s had little to show for his efforts and many are skeptical about any concrete G-7 outcome amid the diverging views of Europe and the United States.

Trump and other leaders of the Group of Seven nations will meet Saturday for three days in the southwestern French resort town of Biarritz. France holds the 2019 presidency of the G-7, which besides the U.S. also includes Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy and Japan.