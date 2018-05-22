PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said he won’t announce a new plan to fix the country’s poor suburbs but rather work on providing more jobs for young people.
Macron noted that the first plan to fight French suburbs’ poverty was launched forty years ago —the year of his birth— with poor results.
It would “make no sense” to pursue the same strategy, he said Tuesday.
Since some plan to help the suburbs plan had long been expected by mayors, Macron nevertheless detailed a few measures to help ensure security and provide better education.
He said the 120 biggest French companies will be tested in the next three years to ensure they do not discriminate when hiring.
He will also unveil plans to fight drug trafficking in July.