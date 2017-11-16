PARIS (AP) — This year’s Beaujolais Nouveau has been uncorked in France in the famous wine event that spawns nationwide parties — and plenty of hangovers.
A sip from the 2017 batch of the — often rough — red wine that’s only aged a short time will evoke notes of wild strawberry, raspberry and blackcurrant.
But the owner of Paris’ Au Petit Chavignol restaurant, Bernard Roques-Bouges, said Thursday that the attraction of the highly-marketed annual event is simple: an excuse to party.
Roques-Bouges uncorked his first bottles at midnight Wednesday in the third week of November, as is tradition in the 24-hour celebration.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- UW's Azeem Victor suspended indefinitely after arrest
- ‘When do churches stop caring about people more than SUVs?’ Seattle church to replace homeless housing with parking spots
- Poll: Democrats hold large advantage in Washington state headed into congressional midterms
- Lawmakers aren’t moving fast enough to boost education spending, Washington Supreme Court rules
The merriment is taking place despite wine volumes being lower than normal this year owing to vine damage from frost, hail and drought.