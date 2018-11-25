PARIS (AP) — France’s finance minister has said he will meet with the country’s employers’ federation and retailers to assess the economic impact of violent clashes with police over fuel tax hikes.
Police bulldozers and garbage trucks cleaned up rubble on the Champs-Elysees on Sunday, a day after 8,000 people demonstrated against the fuel tax. Some of the protesters torched barriers and plywood boards.
Paris police have said that 24 people were injured.
Bruno Le Maire told BFMTV that on Monday he will meet with representatives “from retailers, merchants, craftsmen, chambers of commerce and the employers’ federation” to estimate the protest’s “impact on sales and on our economy.”
Paris’ most iconic boulevard and its surrounding streets were littered with piles of charcoal debris.